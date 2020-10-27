New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Deepika Padukone's manager, Karishma Prakash, has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau which has been investigating the sale and use of banned substances in the Hindi film industry. The talent manager, who was summoned in the past for a round of questioning, has been summoned yet again. Prakash is reported to be untraceable. The anti-drug agency has pasted a notice on the door of her Mumbai flat.

Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the agency last month as part of its probe into the drug angle in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput case Karishma and Deepika Padukone were summoned by the anti-drugs agency after an alleged conversation pertaining to drugs on WhatsApp went viral. According to NCB officials, reported by news agency PTI, Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was.

Earlier, a report by Times of India quoted an NCB official saying that all four Bollywood divas told the NCB that they were referring to hand-rolled cigarettes in their WhatsApp chats which mentioned the word "doob". "They said they don't even smoke cigarettes," the official was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the four actors refused of having knowledge of Sushant's alleged drug habit. The official said that technical analysis of the mobile phones of the actors will clear all doubts.

The probe into Bollywood's drugs links escalated after NCB interrogated Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant's death case. During the investigation, several A-listers from the B-town were named, including Deepika, Sara and former talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput Jaya Saha.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha