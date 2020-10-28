Actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash did not appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), a day after she was summoned by the agency following a raid on her Versova residence.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash did not appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), a day after she was summoned by the agency following a raid on her Versova residence. The anti-drugs agency had claimed that 1.8 grams of hashish was seized from her residence. However, Karishma's lawyer had denied that she stayed there. Prakash did not appear before us today (Wednesday). We will wait for her to join the investigation, an NCB official said.

"We have called her for questioning tomorrow to NCB, however, her phone has been switched off and we do not know where she is," an official said after issuing summons to Karishma.

Karishma and Deepika Padukone were summoned by the anti-drugs agency last month after an alleged conversation pertaining to drugs on WhatsApp went viral. Prakash, an employee of Kwan talent management company, was questioned after the NCB said it found her to be part of a WhatsApp group with Padukone and Jaya Saha, also a Kwan employee, where narcotics were discussed. Padukone told the agency that they were not talking about narcotics but about cigarettes.

Along with Deepika, actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also summoned by the agency last month as part of its probe into the drug angle in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput case

Earlier, a report by Times of India quoted an NCB official saying that all four Bollywood divas told the NCB that they were referring to hand-rolled cigarettes in their WhatsApp chats which mentioned the word "doob". "They said they don't even smoke cigarettes," the official was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the four actors refused of having knowledge of Sushant's alleged drug habit. The official said that technical analysis of the mobile phones of the actors will clear all doubts.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha