New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Deepika Padukone is always oh-so-beautiful. The actress is one of the most loved actresses in India. This time, the actress represented India as she was invited to a Jury of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. Even as she attended the event as a Jury member, the actress gave fashion goals to her fans. Netzines adored Deepika in every single outfit that she wore for the event. Now, the actress has finally returned from the event and shared a video that sums up her entire Cannes Film Festival. The video was titled “Rewind Cannes”.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a video that has all the clips of her Cannes visit. At the beginning of the video, the actress can be seen trying to get the word “deliverable” right. The actress can also be seen saying that "we can use that filter" and “We should start with a bang tomorrow”

The video has all the bits from her Cannes Journey. The video also depicts Deepika celebrating her team member's birthday at work.

Sharing the video, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Au Revoir Cannes.”

Take a look at the video shared by Deepika here:

Deepika is an active social media user and often share video and pictures on her Instagram profile. As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Apart from this video, Deepika also shared another video where the actress and her team are seen with the crying filter used on their faces to show just how sad they are to leave Cannes.

Sharing the video, Deepika Padukone wrote, “And that's a wrap. Thank you Cannes Film Festival for all your love and generosity! Until we meet again.”

Take a look at Deepika's video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Anaya Panday. Now, the actress has a bunch of films in her pipeline including Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

