Deepika Padukone's Golden Monokini Look In 'Pathaan' Song Compared To Priyanka Chopra's 'Dostana' Look

Deepika Padukone set the internet ablaze after she dropped a fresh poster from her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Pathaan's new song, 'Besharam Rang'. The actress, who is all set to unveil this year's FIFA Worldcup trophy at the final match, looked stunning in a golden-coloured monokini, as evident from the first look from the song, Besharam Rang, she shared on her Instagram handle.

Netizens were quick to point out the similarities between the Piku actress's swimsuit and Priyanka Chopra's which she wore in the film Dostana. Priyanka wore a similar golden monokini for the song Jaane Kyun from Dostana. As netizens spotted out the similarities, some debated about who looked better, while some were excited about the upcoming song.

A Twitter user commented, "priyanka chopra in dostana is THE moment," while another one congratulated the Padmavat actress and wrote, "Deepika Padukone’s First Look from Song #BesharamRang is Out Now! Kursi Ki Peti Baandlo Mausam Bigadne Wala hai! #BesharamRang #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #PathaanTeaser." Take a look:

priyanka chopra in dostana is THE moment pic.twitter.com/F5mnOMsfTi — character actress georgie rae (@georgie_rae_) June 12, 2021

As per the information shared by Deepika Padukone on her Instagram handle, the song Besharam Rang will be released on December 12 which will feature the actress and Shah Rukh Khan's breath-taking chemistry.

According to the film's director, Siddharth Raaj Anand, also released a statement about the new song. He said, "Yes, it is true that the first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It's called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet."

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand will hit the theatres on January 25, 223. Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone.