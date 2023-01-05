Deepika Padukone’s First Look As A Warrior From ‘Project K’ OUT, Fans Say 'Giving The Dune Vibes' | Take A Look

It is indeed a special day for Deepika Padukone fans. The Bollywood star, who turns 37 today, will be seen in not just one, but two mega pan-India films in 2023. To mark Deepika Padukone’s birthday today, the makers of her upcoming film ‘Project K’ have revealed her first look from the film.

Taking to their social media account, ‘Project K’ production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared Deepika Padukone’s first look from the film. The caption read, “Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday. #ProjectK #HBDDeepikaPadukone @actorprabhas @amitabhbachchan @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies #AshwiniDutt @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt @djordjevla.”

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s first look from Project K here:

Several users took to the comments section of the post to react to the poster. One user wrote, “Giving the "Dune" vibes already. But nice.” Another wrote, “Idk why, but the poster’s giving me Dune vibes 😅… but I’m sure it won’t be anything like that. Anyway, I’m eagerly waiting !!”

Not just ‘Project K’, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media on Thursday to reveal a new poster of Deepika Padukone from their upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ on her birthday. Along with the poster, King Khan wrote, ““To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love….” Take a look:

To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love... pic.twitter.com/OVq1RWmMC5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone stars alongside Prabhas for the first time in the pan-India film Project K. Also starring Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan, the film has been helmed by director Nag Ashwin. The shooting for the film is already underway and the film is expected to release this year.

Deepika Padukone is currently vacationing with husband Ranveer Singh in an undisclosed location. The duo were recently spotted at the airport leaving for a trip to celebrate the ‘Gehraiyaan’ star’s 37th birthday.