New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's recent denim advertisement sparked controversy after the Yeh Ballet director accused of plagiarism. Filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala took to her social media handle to slam the makers and production designer for blatantly copying the studio set-up. She claimed that the set of advertisement is copied to the very last.

Sooni took to her Instagram and shared the pics of the set. She also wrote a long note slamming the ad-makers. She wrote, "A couple of days ago @cindy_jourdain brought this @levis_in ad to my attention. I was shocked to see our Yeh Ballet dance studio set in this ad, because it was conceptualized & created out of a derelict space by Shailaja Sharma @shalzoid (our PD) from scratch and dismantled after our shoot. No such dance studio exists in Mumbai which is why we built it."

She continued, "Basically @nadiaeye (the director of this ad) saw Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarize our set down to the very last detail (swipe for screenshot)."

In the end, she urged the people to stop the 'copycat culture'. "You would think a foreign production company and director would know better. Are you so creatively bankrupt? What were you thinking? @levis_in @nadiaeye @offroadfilms @rupinsuchak @newland.tv," she wrote.

Sooni Taraporevala concluded her long note by mentioning not to drag actress Deepika Padukone or anyone else from the cast. As this plagiarism is nothing to do with them.

Interestingly, the production designer Rupin Suchak admitted that they recreated the set. The post shared by Sooni includes a screenshot of a comment by him saying that the director wanted the Yeh Ballet's studio.

Meanwhile, Yeh Ballet, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, is a Netflix original film that streamed in 2020.

