Deepika Padukone Wishes To Play 'Wonder Woman, Barbie' In Hollywood, Says, 'Bring Us Something Worth Our Talent...'

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of her latest released movie Pathaan, which hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The move, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan in an intense action-avatar, shattered several Box Office records. The movie is still running successfully in the theatres, thereby giving a tough competition of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada.

The actress is now all set for the release of her upcoming much-awaited movie, Project K, which also stars South superstar Prabhas. Recently, Deepika opened up about the kind of roles she wishes to do in Hollywood.

According to OTT Play, she said, "I think we have a long way to go when it comes to South Asian representation. So I think that’s what I am looking for. I am done for all of us- on behalf of all of us- being the Indian doctor in a movie or the Indian Taxi driver."

"I want to be a Wonder Woman, I want to be Bat Woman and there’s no reason, and when I say I, I mean we. There’s no reason why I want us to be Barbie. I want us to be all of those things and there’s no reason why we can’t be. And so the choice of or the decision to not do these movies is an intentional decision to say- bring me, bring us something that is worth our talent, worth our while and worth our energy," said Padukone.

On Saturday, Deepika unvieled the poster of Project K, along with its release date. The poster saw a big hand lying on the ground, while 3 gunmen were seen pointing towards it. Project K is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. With this, she also wished 'Happy Mahashivratri' to her fans and followers as the caption read, "12.1.2024 #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri!" Take a look: