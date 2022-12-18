Deepika Padukone Unveils FIFA World Cup Trophy With Iker Casillas At Lusail Stadium In Qatar

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has finally unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy. She was joined by former Spanish footballer, Iker Casillas ahead of the final match. Deepika is perhaps the first global actress to do so in the history of FIFA. She uneiled the trophy at the Lusail Stadium in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk.





[Video] Deepika Padukone unveiling the #FIFAWorldCup trophy pic.twitter.com/aRhbZu9z4q

— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) December 18, 2022

Glimpses of the ceremony have been surfacing on social media and fans are all impressed with the Piku star for making India proud once again on the global level. Deepika looked gorgeous in a white-coloured shirt which she teamed up with a brown-coloured shrug like piece along with a broad black belt. She completed her look with black bottoms.

[Video] Deepika Padukone and Iker Casillas unveiling the #FIFAWorldCup trophy at Lusail Stadium in Qatar pic.twitter.com/MWGUsiWL8V — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) December 18, 2022

For makeup, the actress opted for a glossy one that included bold red lipstick and smokey eyes. She tied her hair in a low bun which went perfectly with the whole attire.

While France is preparing to defend its World Cup championship with the incredible combination of Mbappe, Griezman, and Giroud, Argentina is highly reliant on its superstar Lionel Messi to win the tournament after a 36-year absence.

Professionally, she will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Meanwhile, SRK, who is also attending the finale match, joined the panel of the FIFA World Cup Finals. During a conversation with Wayne Rooney, he talked about his upcoming film when the former asked, "Who is Pathaan?".

"I'm not saying this because you are here. Honestly, I will tell you who Pathaan is. Pathaan is the guy you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution," he answered.