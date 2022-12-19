Deepika Padukone TROLLED For Her Outfit At The FIFA World Cup 2022, Fans Ask 'Why Is She Wearing A Plastic Bag?'

Deepika Padukone added another feather to her cap as she unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar on Sunday night. The actor was dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton at the grand night which witnessed the mega clash between Argentina and France.

Dressed in a white shirt paired with a brown overcoat and a black belt, Deepika Padukone made history becoming the first Indian to unveil the prestigious trophy. But the Bollywood star’s fans were left unimpressed with her looks, calling it a total ‘fashion failure’.

Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton. #DeepikaPadukone and #IkerCasillas presented the ultimate prize in football in a bespoke #LouisVuitton trophy trunk at the #FIFAWorldCup2022 Final. Learn more about the Maison’s custom travel cases at https://t.co/JfKdULAlfo pic.twitter.com/IraTCkkzNY — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) December 18, 2022

Taking to social media platforms, Deepika Padukone’s fans commented on pictures of her. One user wrote, “Why is she wearing a plastic bag. Why isnt it SRK up there. I have so many questions.” Another wrote, “@deepikapadukone Time to change your stylist. You are in a privileged position as an ambassador for #India at least dress the part. Poor choice of outfit @RanveerOfficial What were you identifying as? Dress for the occasion as not everyone understands your eccentric dress sense.”

Notably, Louis Vuitton trunk brand made the custom-made trophy trunk for the FIFA world cup 2022. Deepika Padukone is the global ambassador of the brand.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan were amongst the Bollywood stars who graced the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar with their presence. Shah Rukh Khan was seen promoting his film ‘Pathaan’ at the finals and shared the stage with ‘The Wonder Boy’ of football Wayne Rooney in a pre-match session.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in the high-octane action thriller film ‘Pathaan’. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles and has been directed by ‘War’ fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

‘Pathaan’ is slated for a worldwide release on January 25, 2023, ahead of the Republic Day holiday,