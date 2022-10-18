Deepika Padukone To Star Opposite Mahesh Babu In SS Rajamouli's SSMB29? Deets Inside

SS RAJAMOULI is currently basking in the success of his action film RRR. The filmmaker has announced another project in which he will work with superstar Mahesh Babu for the first time. Tentatively titled as SSMB29, there has been a lot of excitement about the project. However, there have been speculations about the leading lady of the film as well. According to the latest reports, Deepika Padukone is being considered to star in the film as well.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers are expected to approach Deepika Padukone for the film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

It was also reported that SSMB29 will be a jungle-based adventure drama and it is expected to go on floors next year. Recently, the writer KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed some details about the film and confirmed that the film is based on a real-life incident and is an adventure film.

"Yes, you can write it. It’s an adventure story, which will roll next year," he told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, talking about working with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu said that it is a dream come true. "It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film," he told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR became one of the most successful films of 2022 worldwide. The makers have submitted RRR to the Oscars 2023 in a general category.

The filmmakers issued a statement wherein they informed their fans that they are submitting the RRR for Oscar consideration. Taking to Twitter, the filmmakers wrote, “We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers."

“We’re grateful to each & everyone who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," the statement added.