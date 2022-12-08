Deepika Padukone To Star In Singham 3 As A 'Lady Cop', Confirms Rohit Shetty

ROHIT Shetty and Ranveer Singh gave the biggest surprise to the audience by showing a glimpse of Deepika Padukone in the 'Cirkus' trailer. The trio is currently busy promoting their new song 'Current Laga Re' from the movie and fans are over the moon after seeing the couple in an energetic dance number. After Deepika's special appearance in the song, the audience wondered if she will collaborate with Rohit Shetty again. The filmmaker himself confirmed that Deepika will be a part of Singham 3 and will play the role of a cop.

At the launch of the song 'Current Laga Re', Rohit confirmed that Deepika will be the lady Singham.

“We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year,” Rohit said at the event.

For the unversed, Deepika and Rohit Shetty collaborated earlier for 'Chennai Express'. The movie also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

At the event, Ranveer also said that Deepika's best performance is in Chennai Express.

“Deepika’s best performance for me is Meenaamma from Chennai Express. She has done so many great films, but this one is just special. I can’t wait for Rohit Shetty and Deepika to team up on a feature film”, Ranveer said.

Rohit Shetty is currently working on his web series Indian Police Force. The web series is the extension of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The series will stream on Amazon Prine Video, and it stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

The movies in the cop universe include Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Indian Police Force will be Rohit Shetty's OTT debut. Singham 3 will also be a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Meanwhile, Deepika will star in Project K, along with Prabhas, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be seen in Fighter as well with Hrithik Roshan. She will be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan.