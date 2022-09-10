Deepika Padukone To Play IMPORTANT Role In Brahmastra 2? Here's The Latest Buzz

The most anticipated film of the year 'Brahmastra' is finally here. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer have created excitement amongst the audience and fans are showing a lot of love for the film. Moreover, the cameos by big Bollywood celebrities also caught the audience's attention. (Spoiler Alert) Earlier, it was revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in Brahmastra and the audience loved his performance in the film. Apart from SRK, Deepika Padukone also has a cameo in Brahmastra.

According to some reports, Deepika Padukone will star in Brahmastra Part Two. As per a report by BollywoodLife.com, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Shiva's mother. Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of Shiva in the film and the movie also showed a little glimpse of Deepika.

In the scene, Deepika can be seen holding a child. Fans also speculated that Deepika will essay the role of Jalastra in the movie.

#SpoilerAlert

I Guess 99% of audience missed this as this was shown only in IMAX (different print)#DeepikaPadukone as Amrita(Jal) #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/L5aVgVPUvP — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) September 9, 2022

Moreover, the title of the second instalment of Brahmastra is also gets revealed at the end of the movie. Brahmastra part 2 is titled 'Brahmastra Part Two: Deva'.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji expressed his gratitude for the journey while making Brahmastra. He wrote, "With Love and Light…Gratitude for the Journey, and Hope for the Future…Our Entire Team, and I, proudly present our work in Cinemas today…! And with many different emotions, hand over the movie to its’ rightful owners - Our Audiences! Brahmāstra - Part One: Shiva. Released This Day. 09.09.2022."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Earlier, fans were concerned about revealing too much about the film in the promos of Brahmastra. However, Ayan addressed the audience's concern and asked them not to worry. He wrote, "I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie… But for those who are watching our units and feel that way…Don’t worry."

He added, "The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmāstra will be new and fresh on the big screen. *A little bit about the 3D Experience. I am so so excited for our audiences to watch it in 3D, with our final Sound and Music! Going to watch the final 3D Print myself soon and if I’m getting excited about it personally after having lived with every shot in this movie for so long, am so hopeful about what others will FEEL."