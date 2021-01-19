Deepika Padukone opens up on her upcoming film projects in an interview with Femina magazine, she confirmed acting alongside Shah Rukh Khan's action flick Pathan.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has made millions of fans across the globe with her looks and acting skills. She is one such actress who is not restricted to one genre and loves exploring her skills.

So far, Deepika Padukone has given many blockbuster performances to the film industry now it seems this year also she is going to win the heart of her fans all over again. From last three months, the 35-year-old actress is busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film.

Now speaking to Femina magazine, Deepika opened up on her upcoming projects that are slated to release this year and next year. As per Pinkvilla, the actress confirmed the magazine that she has locked five films amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The actress lately announced her collaboration with Hrithik Roshan in the film titled Fighter and now she has confirmed another action flick film Pathan also starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Elaborating more on her upcoming projects actress told the magazine, "Shakun Batra's film is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas."

The actress further added that she is going to do a remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern' starring Anne Hathaway, which is quite relevant in today’s times when the millennial and the older generation are coming together. And then last but not the least she confirmed essaying the role of Draupadi in Mahabharata.

Deepika Padukone is surely going to leave her fans amaze, as this year her hands are full with fascinating and intriguing films.

Apart from these films, the actress is soon going to be seen on the silver screens alongside her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's directorial 83. The film that was supposed to release last year, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic situation the release of the film was pushed to the first quarter of the year 2021.

