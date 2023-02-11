Deepika Padukone To Make Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Details Inside

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen reuniting yet again. According to various media reports, the Bajirao Mastani actress will be seen making a cameo in SRK's action-thriller Jawan. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

It is pertinent to note that Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a double role in Jawan. According to Instagram, Deepika will be essaying the role of SRK's wife in the film’s flashback sequences. According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first approached by the producers as the makers wanted to see the reunion of the Devdas jodi, but she rejected it.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan headed to his Instagram handle and shared the first look of Jawan. He captioned it, "It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!"

Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023 in Hindi. The movie will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages too. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.