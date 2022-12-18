Deepika Padukone Teases Fans With A Clip From Qatar Ahead Of 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all set to embed another star in her career as she will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday. Now, hours ahead of the grand event, the actress headed to her Instagram handle and teased fans with a picture from Qatar in the Stories section.

The Bajirao Mastani actress shared a video in which she could be seen heading to the stadium for the big reveal. She also shared a picture of the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk book. Take a look at it here:

It is pertinent to note that Deepika will be launching the FIFA World Cup trophy today at the Lusail Stadium in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk.

The Piku fame actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Qatar. Her husband-actor Ranveer Singh dropped her at the airport, where was captured by the paparazzi. She was recently requested by an Indian photographer to take a selfie with Argentina captain Lionel Messi when she attends the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

The grand final between France and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Sunday brings to a conclusion the 63-game World Cup in Qatar. Both teams are vying to add a third star to their crest.