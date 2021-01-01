Deepika Padukone has left her fans shell-shocked by deleting her Instagram and Twitter posts. Read on to know how fans reacted

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: As we enter the New Year 2021 all the Deepika Padukone fans have got a big shock wish has left them baffled. The actress who is enjoying her new year getaway with hubby Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore took the fans by shock by deleting her posts overnight.

Yes, you read it right, Padmavat actress has deleted her all Instagram and Twitter posts last night. So as of now, is you go to her social media handle you will find nothing. This move by the actress has left her fans worried and wondering why she took this huge step.

Here have a look:

A user wrote, "Why I have strong feelings that @deepikapadukone hasn't deleted her all instagram posts rather she just archived them. Something bigger is on the way??" Another user wrote, "Deepika Padukone deletes all posts from Twitter and Instagram. Either she's quitting social media or it's a promotion strategy. #DeepikaPadukone #SocialMedia #BollywoodActress #Actress." While some joked, "New covid strain has been found in China, Deepika Padukone's Instagram and twitter handles has zero posts aur abhi to 2021 start huye kuch ghante hi huye hain."

Well, this has surely lead to a lot of speculations as to why the actress removed all her Instagram posts and tweets. As of now, the actress has not commented on this and we are eagerly waiting for her explanation.

Meanwhile, as we earlier mentioned the actress is celebrating the new year with Ranveer Singh and BFF Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's family in Ranthambore, Rajasthan.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Shakun Batra's next featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead. Not just this she will also be seen in Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83 wherein she will essay the role of actor's on-screen wife.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv