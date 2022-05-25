New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is a beauty. The actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to impressing her fans. Deepika is currently attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France, and the actress continues to shine her way all along. Deepika's fans witnessed her several different looks, and for her 4th red carpet look, the actress reminded everyone that Orange will always be the new black.

Deepika, for her 4th Red carpet look, was seen wearing a stunning Orange gown, and once again the actress proved that no one can beat her sense of fashion. No doubt that the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous. However, Deepika had an oops moment as the cameras captured her while she was struggling to walk in the sculpted ensemble. For the unversed, Deepika was part of the Cannes jury this year.

Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures in the orange gown. As soon as the actress posted the pictures, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ever since Deepika arrived at the Cannes Film Festival, she has taken the internet by storm by posting different looks from the red carpet. Back on Monday, the diva rocked a full-length black embellished gown by Louis Vuitton. Also, the actress was recently announced as the brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion house.

Talking about Deepika's dress in detail, the gown had a plunging neckline, noodle straps, and a subtle floor-dusting train. For makeup, the actress went all bold with smokey eyes.

For the unversed, the actress has been a part of the nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at the ceremony. Apart from Deepika, the Jury included Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen