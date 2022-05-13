New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Deepika Padukone is the queen of millions of hearts. the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in every attire. Recently, Deepika jetted off to attend the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Deepika is among the renowned Jury members for the event. Before playing the pivotal part of the Jury in Cannes, Deepika made her way to the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California.

Recently, the actress made the entire nation proud as she signed on as a ‘House Ambassador’ by Louis Vuitton. During the show, the actress was spotted wearing a black jacket and knee-high boots paired with a brown handbag.

Pictures of Deepika in this attire are doing rounds on the internet and fans cannot stop adoring her.

Take a look at the pictures of Deepika here:

Beauty 🖤😍 #DeepikaPadukone at Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California today. pic.twitter.com/jXbOzHdPqn — The Deepika Fan Club (@TheDeepikaFC) May 13, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepikapakistan)

After becoming the House Ambassador’ by Louis Vuitton, Deepika introduced the brand's Dauphine bag campaign. Apart from the Chennai Express actor, the campaign also features Emma Stone and Zhou Dongy.

Earlier, Deepika has blessed the red carpet at Cannes with her super chic dresses, and this time the actress is all set to become a part of the eight-member competition jury of the Cannes Film Festival. The responsibility of the Jury is to reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on May 28.

For the unversed, for two years, Deepika served as the chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Meanwhile, talking about Deepika's work front, the actress will be next seen in the much-anticipated film 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham. The actress will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film 'Fighter' opposite to Hrithik Roshan. This will be the first time when Deepika will share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan.

