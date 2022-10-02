Deepika Padukone Slays In Gold Jacket As She Joins Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto At Paris Fashion Gala

BOLLYWOOD Actor Deepika Padukone attended the Business of Fashion event in Paris on Saturday alongside some global celebs such as Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, Natasha Poonawalla, Charlie XCX and Ellie Goulding among many others. There are several images of Deepika Padukone doing round on social media on the red carpet of BoF 500.

For the event, Deepika donned a gold and black outfit. She wore a golden top under a jacket and pants which she complimented with pair of black heels and a bag. She also accessorised the look with some rings and for her, she chose a bun with winged eyeliner. She posed with utter grace and ease on the red carpet as she was later joined by other guests.

Deepika Padukone yesterday at the #BoF500 2022 red carpet in Paris.

She looks like a million dollars 🧿 pic.twitter.com/HYWAtOopmG — Aabha (@deepikadaughter) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, global social media personalities such as Khaby Lame, Ashley Graham, Coco Rocha, Hari Nef, Jasmine Tookes, Jordan Barrett, Georgia May Jagger, and Jourdan Dunn also attended the event.

In the post-event presser, Deepika responded to a question about 'raising the profile of Indian actors, actresses. She replied, "I have always set out to do what I do with purpose and always trying to do things differently in the way that they have always been done. I've always questioned why there has not been enough representation, why casting has always been a certain way, and why we are not seeing enough. I don't think I've been bitter about it."

“I have always believed whatever little I can do in my journey, if I can bring about change, my purpose would be served through my craft and through what I do. I wake up every morning with purpose and want to make a difference to the lives of millions of girls like me. It feels good when you get the opportunity to represent your country at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the jury or whether you are the first Indian to be a part of the Bof 500 cover, I feel grateful,” she added.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the upcoming action thriller Pathaan also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. She also has Siddharth's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also be seen in Project-K along with Prabhas.