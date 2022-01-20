New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the day is here! The trailer of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday’s much-awaited film Gehraaiyaan is going to be released today (January 20). Ahead of the trailer release, all four actors of the film on Wednesday took to their Instagram handle and shared voice notes.

Deepika Padukone says in the video, "Emotions will sink deeper as we dive into the world of Gehraaiyaan tomorrow." Siddhant in his voice note says, "Choices will have consequences as we dive into the world of Gehraaiyaan tomorrow." Ananya Panday added, "Love will get complicated as we dive into the world of Gehraaiyaan tomorrow."

Check out this post with voice notes by all the Gehraaiyaan actors:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Deepika Padukone on her birthday shared posters from the movie. Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned it as, "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with." Apart from that Deepika also announced the film's revised release date. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on January 25. However, it will now stream on February 11 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Take a look at Deepika’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The teaser of the film was released last month. Sharing the teaser, Deepika wrote, A piece of my heart..." Siddhant had this to say about the film: "They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you'll find my heart here." Ananya Panday wrote: "It's time to dive in a little deeper."

Take a look at the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

On December 19, Deepika shared a glimpse from the shooting set and captioned it as, "Yes...It has been a bit of a wait but as the saying goes... Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you."

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Helmed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, Gehraaiyaan has been shot in Goa, Mumbai, and Alibaug. The star cast of the film was often spotted traveling to and from Alibaug and they were also in Goa for the film's shooting schedule.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen