New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been hitting a lot of headlines lately because she will be attending Cannes Film Festival this year. Deepika keeps her followers updated about her personal and professional life on social media and has been active on Instagram these days. Now, she has shared a glimpse of her journey to the Cannes Film Festival as she arrives in France in style.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "#Cannes2022 @festivaldecannes".

Fans are excited about Deepika's appearance at the Cannes film Festival. One person wrote, "Here again my heart is stolen", meanwhile, another person commented, "Global Queen ! Deepika Padukone".

In the video, Deepika shared that she had an 11-hour flight and she slept throughout. Later, she said that she is confused about eating or sleeping, but decides to go with eating. In the end, the video says 'From Cannes, with love'. Deepika wore a stylish blue jacket and paired it with a pair of blue denim jeans. She sported black heels and a pair of sunglasses.

Deepika Padukone will attend Cannes Film Festival as a jury. Cannes Film Festival announced the Jury President and the competition member jury who will be selecting the winners of this year's Palme d’Or honors 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently shooting g for Pathaan in Spain with Shah Rukh. The movie also stars John Abraham and it will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. She was last seen in Gehraiyaan, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will be seen in Fighter, which will be her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan and the movie is all set to release on September 28, 2023. She will be seen in Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Deepika will also star in the official Hindi remake of the English film 'The Intern', which will also star Amitabh Bachchan.

