New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been active on social media these days and we are not complaining. Deepika's fans love to know about the actress' professional and personal life and Deepika also gives updates to her fans by sharing a glimpse of her life. Now, the actress has shared a fun video on Instagram and fans are loving it.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "Half my biscuit fell into the tea soon after this boomerang!".

Deepika posted this cutest boomerang of her herself enjoying tea with biscuits. The actress can be seen in a black sweatshirt and her hair is tied in a bun. It seems like Deepika is on a set shooting for some project as we can make up room in the video. The video already has got over 5 lakh views within an hour.

Fans are going gaga over Deepika's cuteness. One person commented on the post, "OH MY GOD SO CUTE", meanwhile, another person commented, "Deepika posting a boomerang. 2018 Deepika vibesss".

Meanwhile, Deepika will attend Cannes Film Festival this year as a jury. Cannes Film Festival announced the Jury President and the competition member jury who will be selecting the winners of this year's Palme d’Or honors 2022.

Deepika finished Spain's filming schedule for her upcoming film Pathaan with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and some behind the scene pictures of the actors went viral on social media. Pathaan also stars John Abraham, and it will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also star in Fighter, which will be her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan and the movie will release on September 28, 2023. She will be seen in the official Hindi remake of the English film 'The Intern', which will also star Amitabh Bachchan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav