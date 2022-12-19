Deepika Padukone Says She 'Couldn't Have Asked For More' After Unveiling FIFA World Cup Trophy | WATCH

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone created history after she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022. On Monday, Deepika shared some glimpses from the grand ceremony on her social media space and her fans as well as followers are already going gaga over it, as evident from the comments section.

The video montage shared by the Piku actress featured her in a white-coloured-shirt which she styled with a statement jacket and blue tulle skirt. She completed her look with a statement jacket and black tulle skirt. For makeup she opted for smoky eyes and bold lips.

Sharing the clip from the unveiling ceremony, Deepika wrote in the caption, "From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, I truly couldn't have asked for more..." She used the hashtags "Grateful" and "FIFA World Cup 2022."

Fans were elated to watch Deepika making India pround once again at the global level. An Instagram user commented, "Congratulations @deepikapadukone The first time Indian Artist. World Cup Lunch. @mammootty sir @mohanlal sir @iamsrk sir," another fan commented, "Wow!!! Amazing and proud moment for all of us. And people are still behind cloths," while one wrote, "@deepikapadukone you looks so beautiful after wearing Neck to Toe Cloths. Please wear this type of cloths in India also and save our culture," and other dropped hearts.

Not only her fans, but her doting husband-actor Ranveer Singh also cheered for her after witnessing the iconic moment. The Bajirao Mastani actor headed to his Instagram handle and shared some of the glimpses from the unveiling ceremony at Doha.

It is pertinent to note that Argentina won its third World Cup title by defeating France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw that featured two goals from the 35-year-old Messi and a hat trick from France forward Kylian Mbappé in arguably the most unpredictable final in the 92-year history of the competition.