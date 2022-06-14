New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday was reportedly rushed to hospital in Hyderabad after she complained of uneasiness. As per reports, the actress was shooting for her movie Project K when her heart rate increased and she felt unwell. She was immediately taken to the Kamineni Hospital in the city where doctors examined her.

Now, the actress as has returned to the sets to resume her shoot with Amitabh Bachchan as she felt much better.

Noted South trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan confirmed the news of Deepika's health on Twitter. He wrote: #DeepikaPadukone is now perfectly fine and back to the sets of #ProjectK.

So far there is no official statement on the same by the actress or her team.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of Project K which stars Prabhas in the lead. The film also features Big B. Project K is a sci-fi venture by director Nag Ashwin. It is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages.

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan shared the mahurat shot of the much-awaited Prabhas-starrer. He shared the picture and titled it “On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK” he captioned the picture.

Talking about Deepika, on her work front the loved actress has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Pathan is all set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023. She will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. The actress was last seen in Gehraiyaan sharing the screen with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Recently, the actress took over Cannes 2022 with glamourous Red carpet looks and made headlines for her role as one of the jury members.

Posted By: Ashita Singh