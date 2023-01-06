Deepika Padukone Rings Into Her 37Th Birthday With Husband Ranveer Singh On A Yatch | WATCH

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday with husband Ranveer Singh. On Friday, the Bajirao Mastani actress headed to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of how her past year looked like and what she intend for it to be more of in the new year. It is pertinent to note that the B-town couple is currently enjoying their New Year vacation at an unknown destination.

Deepika shared a video in which she could be seen sitting on a yacht as she enjoys a beautiful view. The actress looked gorgeous in a yellow-coloured bikini which she teamed up with a white-coloured oversized shirt.

"A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year. Happy New Year! PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessing. 🎥: @ranveersingh," she captioned her post.

Netizens were quick to react, as evident from the comments section. Bipasha Basu commented, "Belated happy birthday love," while singer Sukriti Kakar also wrote, "Happy birthday queeen," a fan took to the comments section and wrote, "Happy Birthday Beautiful Queen Deepika Padukone," while another fan commented, "Happy birthday, this post remind me to gehrahiyan," and others dropped hearts to the post.

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing for the release of her upcoming film Pathaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 23, 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

Pathaan's first song 'Besharam Rang' got released in December, which has been garnering a lot of controversy from all across the nation. Though Deepika and Shah Rukh look stunning in the song, the choreography of the song and the Bajirao Mastani actress's attire, notably a saffron-colored bikini, are drawing mockery. On the other hand, the movie's second song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, received much-appreciation from fans as well as critics.