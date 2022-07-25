Deepika Padukone Reveals Her All-New Fierce Avatar In New Motion Poster From 'Pathaan' | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer 'Pathaan' have been creating a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. After Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone also revealed her first look from the film. The actress looks fierce and fearless in the motion poster. This is the first time Deepika will star in an action film and she can be seen in an all-new avatar.

Sharing her first look, Deepika wrote, "Tadaa! #Pathaan. Releasing #25thJanuary in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!".

Deepika can be seen holding a gun in her hand and the motion poster has an epic background score as well.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his first look from Pathaan. Sharing his first look, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

In the Pathaan announcement teaser, the first look of the star cast was not revealed. Meanwhile, the viewers only saw a glimpse of SRK. Sharing the teaser, Shah rukh wrote, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023."

Earlier, several pictures went viral on social media from the sets of Pathaan. The star cast was in Spain shooting for the film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Pathaan will also have Salman Khan's cameo and he will reprise the role from his Tiger franchise. Moreover, Shah Rukh will also have a cameo in Tiger 3 and he will be seen in his character from Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Deepika will star in Project K, along with Prabhas, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. She will star in The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be seen in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan.