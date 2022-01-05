New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's 'Padmavati' Deepika Padukone turn one year older today to celebrate her 36th birthday on Wednesday, January 5th. As the birthday girl was flooded with lots of love and birthday wishes on her special day by fans and her well-wishers. Now, it seems Deepika has shared a return gift or a special treat for her fans today.

The actress took her social media to share some new posters of her new movie 'Gehraiyaan' that is helmed by Shakun Batra and also revealed its new release date. Gehraiyaan that was slated to release on January 25th will now release on February 11th on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Deepika shared some solo posters of the movie's cast including Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and wrote, "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with."

New Poster of Gehraiyaan here:

Meanwhile, other casts of Gehraiyaan such as Sidhant also shared the same poster and wrote, "Tu marz hai dawa bhi, par aadat hai hamein,Roka hai khud ko lekin, hum reh na sake, #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11." and Ananya wrote, "Waving’ hello to 2022 with love and there’s more to come!"

Earlier, Deepika shared the film's teaser and wrote, "A piece of my heart..." Siddhant had this to say about the film: "They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you'll find my heart here." Ananya Panday wrote: "It's time to dive in a little deeper."

Talking about the birthday girl now, Deepika has her plate full for now with some of her upcoming releases with stars like Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin, and Amitabh Bachchan. She was recently spotted promoting her just-released movie 83. She played the role of Kapil Dev's wife in it and her real-life husband Ranveer Singh played Kapil Dev.

