New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: As we all entered 2021, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone surprised her fans by deleting all her posts from Instagram and Twitter overnight. However, it seems she deleted to start fresh this New Year 2021 as the Padmavat actress has dropped audio on Instagram.

Taking to social media, Deepika shared, "My Audio Diary" in which she has recorded her thoughts and feelings. Wishing her fans Happy New Year actress in her first video talked about the year 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

In the audio, Deepika was heard saying, "Hi everyone. Welcome to 'My Audio Diary', a record of my thoughts and feelings. I'm sure you will agree with me that 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. For me, it was also about gratitude and being present. For 2021, all I can wish for myself and everyone around me is peace and good health. Happy New Year." She captioned the post, she wrote, "It’s 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for...?"

Well, this is a good news for all the Deepika's fans as they got a shock on New Year morning when they saw the actress has deleted all her posts from her social media handle. Fans even started wondering that her account is hacked but now they must be at rest after hearing Deepika's sweet voice on the first day of the New Year 2021. Meanwhile, the actress is holidaying with her husband Ranveer Singh and BFFs Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's family in Ranthambore.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Shaukan Batra's untitled film also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead. Also, this year we will see her essaying cameo role in Ranveer Singh's most anticipated film 83 helmed by Kabir Khan. The actress will be essaying the on-screen wife of the actor.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv