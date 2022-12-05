Deepika Padukone Ready To Take Off To Qatar To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy During Finals

Throughout her career, actress Deepika Padukone has given India plenty of reasons to be proud of. However, the actor, producer, businesswoman and mental health advocate is now likely to be the first global star to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the championship, thus adding another feather to her cap.

According to Pinkvilla, the superstar will be travelling to Qatar to be a part of the most popular sporting event on the planet and be formally unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the jam-packed stadium, a feat which could be considered a first-time or a very rare accomplishment for any Indian or international entertainer in the history of FIFA.

The tournament has stirred up a huge feeling of anticipation and fans are going gaga over supporting their favourite teams. After Nora Fatehi's performance at the FIFA World Cup recently, a source has revealed that Deepika will be displaying the trophy at the overcrowded stadium.

After taking part in the Cannes Film Festival as a juror, and being the only Indian among the World's Top 10 Most Beautiful Women based on the Golden Ratio of Beauty, Deepika Padukone's global popularity continues to expand ever more.

Deepika is also the only Indian to be picked as the international figure for luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Cartier, plus pop culture brands like Levis and Adidas.

Recently, the actress was snapped at Mumbai airport when she flew back from Assam after shooting a segment of Fighter, in which she will be starring opposite Hrithik Roshan. Reportedly, they will resume the second schedule of the film after her flick Pathaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, is released in January 2023.

Not long after her roles in 83 and Brahmastra, Deepika is now ready for her cameo role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Besides this, she also has Project K with Prabhas and Disha Patani, and the remake of Hollywood film The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Reportedly, she also has a brief role in Shah Rukh's Jawan.