Deepika Padukone REACTS To Her FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals Outfit: ‘It Was Really Special’

Deepika Padukone made history by becoming the first Indian ever to unveil the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy recently at the finals held in Qatar. The Bollywood actor, who is also the global ambassador to high-end luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton made headlines with her appearance at the event.

What caught the eyes of the netizens on social media was Deepika Padukone’s choice of clothing. The actor wore a white shirt which she paired with a brown overcoat and a black belt. Calling it a total fashion failure, fans of the ‘Pathaan’ star were left unimpressed by her looks.

Deepika Padukone, while speaking about her outfit choice for the esteemed FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals said that her 'special look' was created by her friend, fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

While speaking highly about the designer, Deepika Padukone said that the outfit was ‘really comfortable’. "It's a very special look by my very dear friend Nicolas. And what I love about it is that it's so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time it's really comfortable,” the actor was quoted as saying according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Reacting to her comments, several social media users posted their reactions. “She has lost her fashion sense completely..... Madam style doesn't mean only comfortable.. It should make some sense as well,” wrote one user.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently appeared in a special song for husband Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film ‘Cirkus’. The actor is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming high-octane action-thriller film, ‘Pathaan’. The film, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles, has been helmed by Siddharth Anand.

‘Pathaan’ is slated for a theatrical release globally on January 25, 2023 and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.