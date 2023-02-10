Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Unveil Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol's Book 'COUPLE OF THINGS'

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol launched their book, Couple Of Things, on Friday. The book was unveiled by B-town most popular couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Amrita and Anmol shared the same on her Instagram handle, stating that they are 'absolutely grateful' for the opportunity.

The Vivah actress took to the photo-blogging site and wrote, "COUPLE OF THINGS - Our BOOK Is OUT NOW ! Who Better than the POWER COUPLE to Unveil the Cover of Our Unique LOVE STORY. Thank youuuuuuu Deepika & Ranveer for being the Amazinggg Wonderful People You BOTH Are ! We feel Absolutely grateful Grab your book on Amazon… LINK IN BIO … Universe, do the Magic @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh."

The picture shared by Amrita and Anmol on their respective Instagram handles saw them posing with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The Cirkus actor looked uber-cool in a black t-shirt and blue pants, while the Piku actress looked pretty in a white oversized shirt and blue ripped jeans. While Amrita donned a red shimmery dress, RJ Anmol looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

Netizens took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt reactions. An Instagram user commented, "Congratulations for the book Amrita and Anmol lots of love and happiness," another one wrote, "Wow! Both are my favorite couples lots of wishes nd lots of," while a netizen also commented, "Super excited to take this book to everyone."