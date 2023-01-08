Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Return From Mini Vacation; Couple Twin In White At Airport

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally back in town after their short vacation. The duo celebrated the Piku actress's 37th birthday at an unknown destination on January 5, 2023. As the couple returned to the Bay on Sunday, they were spotted at the airport in white-coloured outfits. While Deepika sported a white-coloured calf-length dress with black strappy flats, on the other hand, Ranveer looked uber-cool in a white t-shirt and blue knee-length denim shorts.

Ranveer and Deepika spotted at Mumbai Airport back from their vacation 2 😍❤ #deepveer pic.twitter.com/UFyxpFwOmk — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) January 8, 2023

The pics which went viral on social media saw Deepika and Ranveer walking hand in hand toward the parking. The duo opted for a chunky pair of sunglasses with their respective fits.

Ranveer and Deepika left for a vacation on January 2. On Friday, the Bajirao Mastani actress headed to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday. She even opened up about how her past year looked like and what she intended for it to be more of in the new year.

Deepika shared a video in which she could be seen sitting on a yacht as she enjoys a beautiful view. The actress looked gorgeous in a yellow-coloured bikini which she teamed up with a white-coloured oversized shirt.

"A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year. Happy New Year! PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessing. 🎥: @ranveersingh," she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing for the release of her upcoming film Pathaan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 23, 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Cirkus which didn't do well at the Box Office. Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Alia Bhatt.