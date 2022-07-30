Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Look Like A Royal Couple In Manish Malhotra's Outfits | See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They always manage to give a major couple to their fans through various social media posts and adorable pictures. Recently, the couple was a show stopper for fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s show Mijwan. They have shared some pictures on social media in which both of them look royal and might remind you of their chemistry in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Both the actors wore Manish Malhotra outfits and look royal. Ranveer can be seen in sherwani, meanwhile, Deepika wore a lehenga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer looked dapper in a black kurta and paired it with a black long jacket with beautiful white embroidery. Meanwhile, Deepika looks divine in a white and golden lehenga with a long cape attached to it.

Fans are just lovestruck by these stunning pictures. One fan wrote, "The meaning of love is you & him #deepveer forever". Another commented, "#DeepVeer ...Perfect for each other."

Recently, the couple went on a vacation to celebrate Ranveer's birthday. Sharing some adorable pictures, Deepika wrote, "May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika recently unveiled her first look from the Pathaan. The actress looks fierce and fearless in the poster and the movie will release on January 25, 2023. Apart from Deepika, the movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also star in Project K, along with Prabhas, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. She will be seen in The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be seen in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Alia Bhatt. He will also star in Cirkus, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. He will be seen in a double role for the first.