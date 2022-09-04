Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma Reveal 'Mega Blockbuster' Project | Watch

A Day earlier, fans were enthralled when Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma, and Ranveer Singh shared intriguing posters for a mysterious project called ‘Mega Blockbuster’. Now the actors have revealed what the project is all about. All three actors appeared in an ad for Meesho’s ‘mega-blockbuster sale’.

Apart from Ranveer, Deepika and Kapil, Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly also joined them. At the beginning of the video, Ranveer can be seen adjusting a neon sign outside a shop that reads 'mega-blockbuster sale'. Further, he can be seen talking to the shopkeepers that the ‘market of all markets’ is ready.

Later in the video, Deepika can be seen entering the video where the actress can be seen wearing a pink suit and telling customers about a bunch of offers, followed by glimpses of Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly.

Lastly, Kapil Sharma was seen in the video where he portrayed the role of a salesman. The comedian was seen distributing flyers about the sale.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. While one comment reads “This is the biggest multi-starrer” Another user wrote that the initiative made created a 'mass reach' by onboarding different celebrities. Another fan commented, “Sad, it’s an ad. I had hoped it was a movie of some kind.”

On Friday, fans were enthralled when Kapil, Rohit, and Sourav took to their Instagram handle and announced that they will be seen in a new project called Mega Blockbuster. The next day, Deepika and Ranveer also did the same thing. As soon as the pictures went online, fans started speculating that all the celebs will be seen in a new project together.

Apart from the B-town celebs, stars from the South including Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Rashmika Mandanna had also dropped a similar poster.