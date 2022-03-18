New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The three superstars of India, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, have come up together for one of most anticipated movie of the Indian cinema, ‘Project K’. This is the first time that Prabhas will collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. However, this will Big B’s second collaboration with Deepika after their successful film, Piku. ‘Project K’ is a science fiction thriller film, which will be made on a high budget.

According to a report by The Times of India, a source close to the development said that the makers cannot shoot the entire film in one stretch. “The makers of Project K cannot shoot the entire film at a stretch. They have to film just for 7-8 days every month. As it is a science fiction drama that involves gadgets and property that takes a lot of time to get made. So every month after getting the set and the property ready, the makers start the shoot”, the source said as quoted by the Times of India.

Earlier, Prabhas shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram page and told everyone that he has completed the first shot of ‘Project K’ with Big B. In the caption, he wrote, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan also announced the beginning of the shoot of ‘Project K’ and shared a photo on Twitter.

T 3976 - .. for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali #actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/xxOhZKjmds — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 24, 2021

Prabhas' recently released movie, Radhe Shyam, has collected Rs 184 crore in six days. He will be seen with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in 'Adipurush', which will release in 2023. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's movie, 'Gehraiyaan', and her fans are already excited for her upcoming movies, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Amitabh Bachchan's last film, 'Jhund', received a lot of praise from the audience and the critics. He will be seen in Brahmastra, which will release on September 9, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav