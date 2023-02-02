Deepika Padukone Pens Sweet Birthday Message For 'Loving' Sister Anisha Padukone

Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt birthday message for her little sister Anisha Padukone on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Birthday! @anishapadukone," along with a picture of a quote that read, "If you have nothing in life but a loving sister, you are richer than you know."

Here's her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika and Anisha are the daughters of former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Deepika often posts photos with her sister on her social media accounts.

In terms of work, the actress recently appeared in the action-thriller film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by by Siddharth Anand, the action flick became a huge success, earning Rs 634 crore worldwide in its first week.

After the film's massive success, Deepika attended Pathaan's press conference on Monday and commented on her relationship with Shah Rukh. She said, "In all the films that we have worked on, we have a very good relationship which reflects on screen. There is a lot of respect between us."

At the event, Deepika looked like a vision in a beautiful floral print dress, pictures of which she posted on her Instagram. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The Piku alumna was in tears of joy during the press conference. She was overwhelmed by the positive response Pathaan received and expressed her gratitude by saying, "It felt amazing. The love that we are getting. To experience this love after what the world has been through. That a film like this can bring in so much celebration, feels incredible. This feels like a festival. To keep the head down and keep going and then to see all the love, it's worth it."

Deepika's next project is Fighter, a film by Siddharth Anand that features aerial action and stars Hrithik Roshan alongside her.

Apart from that, she also has a Pan India film Project K along with south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and The Intern in her kitty.