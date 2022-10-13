Deepika Padukone On Megan Markle’s Podcast 'Archetypes': Divorce Rumors With Ranveer Singh, Depression And More Revelations

Deepika Padukone recently did an episode for Meghan Markle for her famous podcast, ‘Archetypes’. The Bollywood superstar talked about various topics, including her divorce rumors with husband Ranveer Singh and dealing with depression.

The ‘Piku’ star, who recently grabbed eyeballs as she appeared at the Paris Fashion Week 2022 as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, spoke her heart out to the American star.

Here are the highlights from Meghan Markle’s podcast featuring Deepika Padukone:

Dealing With Depression

Deepika Padukone spoke about her struggle with being diagnosed with clinical depression. The Bollywood diva said that despite everything going well personally and professionally, she would wake up feeling ill. Deepika recounted “Everything felt meaningless to the extent that I didn’t want to live anymore. I struggled with this for many, many months. I would just break down at the drop of a hat.”

Seeking Professional Help

The ‘Pathaan’ star talked about how she consulted her family counselor about the issues she was facing who then asked her to immediately seek professional help and consult a psychiatrist.

Late Night Conversations With Ranveer Singh

Deepika spoke about how little things in life make her happy. “Today it’s all about the little things, just you know, hugging my sister or late-night conversations with my husband. Like those are the moments that really fill me up today,” Deepika told Meghan in the podcast.

About Divorce And Separation Rumors

Talking about not being able to spend much time with Ranveer, Deepika spoke about how the ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ star had been away to attend a music festival for a week. “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face,” said Deepika in conversation with Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Pathaan’. The movie is slated to release next year. She will also be starring in Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.