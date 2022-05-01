New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always proved her talent as an actor with her amazing performances in various films. The actress has always impressed the audience in every role, whether in comedy, romance or drama genre. Now, Deepika has shared some behind the scene footage from her different films.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, "Messing up my line in 3, 2, 1....". In the video, she says, "Life happens, as your making a movie. It's extremely important that you enjoy the people that you work with." The video has already received over 2 lakh views within 1 hour.

In the video, we can see the behind the scenes from Deepika's movies like Race 2, Happy New Year, Ramleela, Cocktail, Piku, Chennai Express and Gehraiyaan.

Recently, Cannes Film Festival announced the Jury President and the competition member jury who will be selecting the winners of this year's Palme d’Or honors 2022. Deepika will also be one of the jury members of the Cannes Film Festival. She shared the news on her Instagram page.

Deepika wrapped up shooting in Spain for her upcoming film Pathaan with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and some behind the scene pictures of the actors took the internet by storm. Pathaan will be her fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Om Shant Om. The movie also stars John Abraham, and it will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

The actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's movie Gehraiyaan, which also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also collaborate with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in 'Fighter’, which will release on September 28, 2023. She will also star in The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, which is a remake of the English film of the same name.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav