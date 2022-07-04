Deepika Padukone Makes Heads Turn Traditional Pink Suit And Jhumkaas | See Pics

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently in the US with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh and attended Konkani Sammelan. Deepika was invited as a chief guest for the event and she also attended Shankar Mahadevan's concert in the US. Deepika's outfit for the event came into the highlight as some videos went viral on social media. Now, the actress has shared some beautiful pictures of her outfit for the event.

Sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote, "A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings…I couldn’t be more proud".

Deepika looked beautiful in a pink traditional suit and paired it with jumkaas. She kept her make-up look minimal and kept her hair in a bun.



Deepika and Ranveer also attended Shankar Mahadevan's concert in the US. The singer-composer has shared a picture with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on his Instagram story. He praised them and wrote, "You guys made it so so special and memorable for me!! Your simplicity and warmth is what makes you both the bessst!!"

Apart from Ranveer, Deepika's parents and sister also attended the concert. The pictures from the concert are viral on the internet.

The loviest Padukone fam and

the most amazing Ranveer made

Shankar' concert really special

Deepika was the talk of the town recently as she attended the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and stunned everyone with her beautiful looks. The actress made the country proud as she was part of the jury members at Cannes 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Amazon Prime's movie Gehraaiyaan. She will star in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will be seen in The Intern remake, along with Amitabh Bachchan. She will star in the high-budgeted science fiction film Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Moreover, she will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.