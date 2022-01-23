New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone sets the internet on fire every time she posts a picture on social media. When it comes to fashion, the diva is a huge inspiration to many girls out there. Recently Deepika has set the internet ablaze as she uploaded a video in a red dress, and like always, the actress nailed the look.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika uploaded a video in which she can be seen wearing a Red faux leather bodycon dress designed by Milo Maria and paired it up with red stilettos. The actress looked absolutely stunning and sensuous in the picture.

Take a look at Deepika’s post here:

During the video, the actress can be seen posing and smiling for the camera. Sharing the footage, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Wannabe Red Hot Chilli Pepper…” The video has garnered above 8 lakh likes and more than 3 thousand comments. Fans have spammed the comment section of the diva with fire and heart emojis.

Before uploading the video, Deepika also a shared few pictures of herself in the same dress and dropped a chilli emoji in the caption. Responding to the picture, Janhvi also commented on the post with a fire emoji.

Take a look:

On January 20, the trailer of Deepika's much-awaited film Gehraiyaan was released. The actress also uploaded the trailer on her Instagram profile and captioned it as, "Life, Love, and Choices…Get ready to experience it all! TRAILER OUT NOW!"

Take a look at the trailer here:

The trailer received a warm response from fans across the globe, and even Ranveer Singh could not stop himself from praising Deepika. He wrote, My baby girl, looking like a Fazillion bucks.” He further added, “Moody, sexy and intense! Domestic noir? Sign me up.”

Ranveer also applauded the other cast members of the movie and saidAll the favs Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen