New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was honoured for her work in the mental health space at the Time100 Impact Awards in Dubai. The award show was organised to recognise the global leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries and the world forward. The actress shared a glimpse of the award night on her Instagram page.

Sharing the polaroid photos, Deepika wrote in the caption, “A Polaroid Photodump…@time #Time100ImpactAward”. Deepika looked absolutely stunning in the golden saree and paired it with a pearl necklace and earrings.

The Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham also attended the event and interacted with the award winners. She shared a picture with Deepika Padukone on her Twitter account. In the caption, she wrote, “What an incredible honour to be a part of the @TIME 100 Impact Awards this week in Dubai to celebrate change makers who leverage their influence for the greater good. #TIME100”.

The actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's movie, 'Gehraiyaan', and her fans are already excited about her upcoming movies. Deepika was shooting in Spain for her upcoming film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and some behind the scene photos of the actors went viral on social media. She has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for the blockbuster films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, and Pathaan will be their fourth collaboration.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham and it will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. She will also be seen in 'Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, which will release on September 28, 2023.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav