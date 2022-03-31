New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was awarded for her work in the mental health space at the Time100 Impact Awards in Dubai. The actress has shared her look for the event on her Instagram profile. Deepika can be seen wearing a golden saree in which she looks absolutely gorgeous. She completed her look by wearing a pearl necklace and earrings.

Sharing the video, Deepika captioned, “If only changing outfits were this easy!”. In the video, Deepika transitioned from her bathrobe to the stunning saree. The video has already received more than 1 million views, 198k likes and approximately 900 comments within 2 hours. The netizens are loving this look of Deepika. One person commented, "Woah..elegant as always", while another Instagram user wrote, "U always win my heart".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Earlier, Deepika shared some behind the scene polaroid photos of the big award night. She also interacted with her fellow award winners. In the caption, she wrote, “A Polaroid Photodump…@time #Time100ImpactAward”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Recently, Deepika wrapped up shooting in Spain for her upcoming film Pathaan with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and some behind the scene pictures of the actors took the internet by storm. In the viral image, Deepika flaunted her toned body in a yellow monokini. She made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and also worked with him in blockbuster films like Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Pathaan will be their fourth collaboration. The movie also stars John Abraham, and it will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

The actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's movie, 'Gehraiyaan’, which also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also collaborate with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in 'Fighter’, which will release on September 28, 2023.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav