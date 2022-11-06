Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Congratulate New Parents Alia-Ranbir As They Welcome Their Baby Girl

THE most adorable couple in Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Sunday became parents of a baby girl. Alia who is always active on social media made the announcement through Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the comment sections were soon flooded with congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities. Anushka Sharma was among the first celebs to post it on social media nad send warm wishes to the couple. Taking to Instagram, Anushka wrote, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl."

Deepika Padukone also commented on Alia's post and wrote "Congratulations!" along with a heart emoji.

Katrina Kaif who recently got married to Vicky Kaushal also dropped a "congratulaions" in the comment box.

Kapil Sharma also showered love on the little one and wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa. this is the best gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love for little princess. God, bless your beautiful family."

Bipasha Basu wrote, "God bless little baby girl. Congratulations Alia and Ranbir."

Alia on Sunday took to her Instagram and shared the news. "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir," she wrote.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Ooooooooooffffff!! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua loves her already."

The couple on Sunday morning reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai which raised the brows on the baby's arrival.

After Ranbir and Alia, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

The 'Brahmastra' couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year.

The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.