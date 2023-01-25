Deepika Padukone, John Abraham And Others Arrive In Style For 'Pathaan' Screening| See Pics

It's Pathaan fever everywhere! The upcoming movie Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is set to release on January 25. While Yash Raj Films organised a special screening of the highly-anticipated film on Tuesday for industry insiders, fans of Khan will have to wait till January 25 to watch the movie in the theatres.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham made a grand entrance, stealing the spotlight, but other guests such as Vaani Kapoor, John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal, and Ekta Kaul also present to show their support.

The screening was a star-studded event. John Abraham, who has been grabbing headlines for his new role in the movie, looked dashing in blue jeans and black t-shirt. His salt and pepper hair added to his overall look.

In addition to him, Deepika Padukone was also in attendance at the screening. She chose a chic brown outfit and looked stunning. She flaunted her million-dollar smile as she waved at the photographers before entering the screening.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's fourth collaboration. They previously starred in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. This time, John Abraham will also appear in a villainous role in this Siddharth Anand directoral.

Trade experts are certain that Pathaan will be a great success in theatres since people have been eagerly anticipating Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen. His last movie, Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, came out four years ago in 2018 and was a box office dud.