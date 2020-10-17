The photos of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez have reportedly been used on 'fake' MGNREGA job cards to claim benefits of the government scheme.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Another bizarre case of fraudulent activity in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) job scheme came to light in Madhya Pradesh where the sarpanch, secretary, and assistant of Jhirnya district Piparkheda Naka Panchayat used pictures of Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez to create fake job cards of the scheme beneficiaries. It is also reported that fake job cards were also issued to take out money from accounts.

One of the job cards in the name of Monu Dubey is doing rounds on social media as in the card, the picture of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is used. Monu said that after putting a photo of Deepika Padukone on the job card, thirty thousand rupees were withdrawn in his name, even though he did not go to work. This sequence continues every month.

On the other hand, the cardholder of Sonu had the picture of Jacqueline Fernandez in it.

This incident came to light when the actual beneficiaries were not getting the amount. However, after investigation, the authorities recovered dozens of such fake job cards with pictures of Bollywood actress in it.

According to the report of DNA, the sarpanch, secretary and employment assistant replaced the photos of workers with that of the actresses. When the workers tried to find out as to why they have not received their salaries, the fraud came to limelight.

Congratulations @deepikapadukone for having MANREGA job card. As per MP Govt data, Deepika alias Sonu Shantilal, a resident of Khargone Dist & MANREGA job card beneficiary since 2017 & received payments.@RanveerOfficial @ReallySwara @CollecterK @medhanarmada @MoRD_GOI @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/SvhTJO8dV8 — Kashif Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) October 15, 2020

The people of Jhirniya district alleged that they did not get any employment under MGNREGA scheme and the sarpanch, secretary, employment assistant are involved in corruption.

The District Panchayat CEO Gaurav Benal has ordered an inquiry and he said that "Whoever found guilty will be punished."

However, this is not the first time when an incident like this took place as previously, a fake admit card that had used Sunny Leone's photo was had topped the merit list for the post of junior engineer recruitment by Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) 😆😜 — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Sunny Leone also said, that "See you all in college next semester!!! Hope you're in my class."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma