Deepika Padukone Is The Only Indian In Top 10 World's Most Beautiful Women List; Taylor Swift, Beyonce Included

DEEPIKA Padukone has added another feather to her cap as she has secured the ninth spot in the list of most beautiful women in the world, according to science. Moreover, she is the only Indian to make it on the list in the top 10. Global stars Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Kim Kardashian also made it to the top 10 list.

The list is reportedly made by an ancient Greek technique called the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’, which is used to decide the world's most beautiful women. Actress Jodie Comer has topped this list, followed by Spiderman and Euphoria star Zendaya and supermodel Bella Hadid.

According to UK-based plastic surgeon, Dr Julian De Silva, Jodie Comer is the winner as she had the highest overall reading. "Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7 per cent, which is only 1.3 per cent away from being the perfect shape. Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes," she told Yahoo Life UK.

According to the reports, the Golden Ratio Of Beauty is a mathematical method and there are formulas applied to determine physical perfection. The Golden Ratio score of the top 10 women on the list is as follows-- Zendaya (94.37 per cent), Bella Hadid (94.35 per cent), Beyonce (92.44 per cent), Ariana Grande (91.81 per cent), Taylor Swift (91.64 per cent), Jourdan Dunn (91.39 per cent), Kim Kardashian (91.28 per cent), Deepika Padukone (91.22 per cent) and HoYeon Jung (89.63 per cent).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will star in Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be seen in Fighter, along with Hrithik Roshan.