New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly grabbing all the attention with her amazing and mesmerizing looks at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress is a jury member this year at the Cannes and has impressed everyone with all the OOTD. Now, she has shared some outdoor looks on Instagram and has won the internet once again.

Here, Deepika can be seen in a Louis Vuitton outfit from head to toe. She looks stunning in a printed white shirt with a pink skirt. She kept her make-up look minimal but added drama to her eyes with under eyeliner.

In the second look, Deepika wore an edgy mustard coloured blazer with a printed shirt underneath. She paired the outfit with brown knee-high boots. Deepika wore this classy and chic outfit at the Vanity Fair and Louis Vuitton dinner.

In the third look, Deepika wore a gorgeous black bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She paired the outfit with a beautiful necklace and earrings. Here as well, she kept her makeup look simple but donned red lipstick.

In the fourth look, Deepika kept her look simple yet very classy. She wore a black turtle neck sweatshirt with grey and check print shorts. She completed the look by pairing the outfit with loafers and black stockings. She also donned a black sling bag and kept her makeup look minimal here.

Fans are loving these stunning Cannes looks Deepika. One person commented, "You are so incredibly stunning, Deepika!", meanwhile another person commented, "The amount of content we are getting daily. going to miss Cannes". The comment sections on Deepika's posts are filled with heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will star in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She has completed her shoot in Spain for this film and some photos from the set of Pathaan went viral on social media. She will also star in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav