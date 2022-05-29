New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been grabbing all the attention at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress is making the country proud as she is part of the jury members at Cannes 2022. Deepika has also been getting a lot of praises for amazing outfits at th fest. Now, Deepika has graced traditional attire once again at the closing ceremony of the Cannes and she has proved once again that no one can pull off a saree like her.

Deepika shared pictures in a saree on Instagram from her last day at the Cannes.

Deepika looks absolutely beautiful in the off-white ruffled saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She kept her hair in a neat low bun and kept her make-up look minimal. She wore a heavy pearl collar which gives more glamour to her look.

Talking about Deepika's outfit, designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla wrote, "Celestial Grace! Deepika Padukone is heavenly in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wears an off-white saree featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles. A bustier with pearls and crystals and a spectacular, hand-embroidered, statement pearl collar completes the ethereal look."

Earlier, Deepika shared some behind the scene footage from the Cannes on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen wearing Louis Vuitton green co-ord set with white polka dots. Moreover, Ranveer Singh can also be seen cheering for Deepika in the background and Deepika lovingly call him the trophy of the day.

Deepika also shared a video wearing a stunning orange gown with a trail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will star in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will star in the high budgeted science fiction film Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav