New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently living the life! The actress has jetted off to French Riviera to attend the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival and she is making head turns with her sartorial choices every single day. On Monday Deepika joined the jury members of the 75th annual film festival at Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez for a dinner and her look is already buzzing the internet. Her first Cannes look of 2022 is chic and all things colour.

Deepika chose a number from Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 collection. She opted for a multi-coloured striped dress and completed her look with high boots in brown. Her hair and makeup were also on point.

The actress who was honoured to be one of the jury members this year was joined by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, US film director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jeff Nichols, British actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Rebecca Hall, and Italian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jasmine Trinca.

Check Deepika's first look from Cannes 2022 here:

Meanwhile, as per reports, this year, Deepika, who has been a red carpet regular at the Cannes film festival since 2017, is expected to walk for all ten days. The Cannes Film Festival will kick start on May 17th.

On Monday, Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Journey to Cannes till now.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen sharing the screen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The actress will now star in Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, the actress will also be a part of Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has the Hindi adaptation of The Intern in the pipeline.

Posted By: Ashita Singh