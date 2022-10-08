Deepika Padukone In Louis Vuitton Outfit Makes Heads Turn At Paris Fashion Week | See Pics

DEEPIKA Padukone recently attended the Paris Fashion Week to represent Louis Vuitton as the brand ambassador. The actress looked drop dead gorgeous at the event and her pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. Deepika has finally taken to Instagram and shared her stunning photos.

Sharing the photos, Deepika wrote, "#LVSS23".

Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are love-struck by these photos. Alia commented, "Gorgeeeee". In the pictures, Deepika can be seen posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Earlier, Deepika took the internet by storm after she attended the Business of Fashion event in Paris. The event was also attended by Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, Natasha Poonawalla, Charlie XCX and Ellie Goulding among many others.

Deepika wore a stunning gold top under a jacket and black pants. She completed her look with pair of black heels and a bag. She opted for a glamorous look with winged eyeliner.

Deepika was also asked about 'raising the profile of Indian actors' at the post-presser. She said, "I have always set out to do what I do with purpose and always trying to do things differently in the way that they have always been done. I've always questioned why there has not been enough representation, why casting has always been a certain way, and why we are not seeing enough. I don't think I've been bitter about it."

The actress further added, "I have always believed whatever little I can do in my journey, if I can bring about change, my purpose would be served through my craft and through what I do. I wake up every morning with purpose and want to make a difference in the lives of millions of girls like me. It feels good when you get the opportunity to represent your country at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the jury or whether you are the first Indian to be a part of the Bof 500 cover, I feel grateful."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will star in Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will star in Fighter, along with Hrithik Roshan. She will star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan.